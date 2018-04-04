Astana process successful in countering terrorism: Pres. Rouhani

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the Astana Peace Process and the efforts of the three countries have led to great achievements in war on terror.

“The Astana Peace Process and the efforts of the three countries have resulted the best successes in the war on terrorists,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday.

The Iranian head of state made the remarks during his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of Ankara Summit on Syrian crisis.

During the meeting, President Rouhani referred to the growing ties and relations between Iran and Turkey in various sectors and stressed the need to deepen bilateral, regional and international fields.

Mr. Rouhani thanked the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan for hosting the trilateral summit of Iran, Russian and Turkey, saying, “These efforts must continue until the Syrian people can live in peace in their country.”

“Development and strengthening of regional cooperation between Iran and Turkey in various fields, including the promotion of security, peace and stability in the countries of the region, especially Yemen, protecting the territorial integrity of the countries and preventing changes in geographical borders, confronting trans-regional intervention in internal affairs of the countries of the region and the all-out fight against terrorism will be very important and effective,” the President added.

Mentioning the importance of joint efforts by all Islamic countries of the region, especially Iran and Turkey in resolving the Palestinian issue, he continued, “The oppressed people of Palestine have the right to announce that they want to go back to their land, but they are slaughtered by the Zionist Regime.”

“Iran and Turkey must deepen their relations and cooperation in various fields, including border cooperation, fight against organized crimes, environment, tourism, fight against drugs, and customs and transit cooperation, as well as banking and energy and using national currency in business transactions,” Mr. Rouhani added.

Stressing the important role of baking relations, he said, “Cementing ties with Turkey, as a friend, neighboring and Muslim country, is very important for the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“Today, there are ample opportunities for investment in Iran and the businesspeople and investors of Turkey can take part and be active in them,” he added.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan appreciated Iran’s participation in the Ankara Summit and said, “Iran’s attempts and efforts for better holding of the Ankara Summit indicates its interest and seriousness for promoting regional cooperation.”

He also stressed development of relations with Iran in all fields of mutual interest, saying, “The Supreme Council of Strategic Cooperation of Iran and Turkey will be held in Turkey soon.”

The President of Turkey described the cooperation between Iran and Turkey constructive and positive in resolving regional issues, especially the fight against terrorism and terrorist groups, and called for the development and strengthening of relations between the two countries in this regard.

