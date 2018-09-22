Moscow: US pursues double standards policy on terrorism, mainly in Syria

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in statement quoted by RT as saying that the United States has made maximum efforts to prevent launching strikes against the real criminals in Syria, including Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists that killed 3,000 Americans in the September 11 attacks and provide cover for them in the country.

The statement added that the United States’ tolerance of the various extremist movements is impeding the fight against the terrorist threat, especially al-Qaeda and ISIL terrorist organizations and their affiliated groups.

“Many of the dangers of terrorism could have been addressed sooner if the United States had not tolerated extremists of all kinds, despite numerous warnings from the Russian side,” the statement added.

SANA/MNA