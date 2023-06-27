  1. Politics
Jun 27, 2023, 2:15 PM

Iran police chief tours Russia to discuss security coop

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Heading a high-ranking delegation Iran’s police chief Ahmad Reza Radan arrived in Russia to enhance security cooperation between law enforcement entities of the two countries.

Upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport, he was welcomed by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Moscow and the Director General of international cooperation affairs of the Russian National Guard.

Meeting with senior security, intelligence, and law enforcement officials of the Russian Federation, including the Secretary of the Security Council and the First Deputy of the Federal Security Service of Russia, is one of the plans of Radan in Moscow.

Iran’s Police Information Center announced on Monday that the brigadier general will meet his Russian counterparts to discuss "a range of issues."

A memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation in combating terrorism, human trafficking, and narcotics will be signed during his trip.

