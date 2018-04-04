Ankara summit, a step towards strengthening Syrian political future: official

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abolfazl Hassan-Beygi in an interview with MNA correspondent said that Ankara Summit will be held in Turkey in the presence of presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Turkey and Syria.

The summit is a step towards integrating and strengthening political future of Syria, he maintained.

He evaluated the trilateral meeting between Iran, Turkey and Russia as ‘positive and constructive’ and added, “today, we are witnessing very strong relationship between Iran, Syria, Turkey and Russia in all levels in a way that such consolidation has been created in line with fighting against ISIS and terrorist groups in the region.”

Over the past three decades, Americans have left no stone unturned and tried to undermine sovereignty of other countries, Hassan-Beygi highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the legislator added, “Islamic Republic of Iran has always tried to fight seriously against terrorist groups in the battlefronts, so that the concept of ‘resistance’ has been invigorated in the Middle East region for tackling arrogant powers.”

He referred to the complete defeat of ISIL in the Middle East region and West Asia and said, “under such circumstances, US government was forced to relocate some of terrorist groups to Southeast Asia and northern Afghanistan.”

To conclude his remarks, Member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abolfazl Hassan-Beygi said, “trilateral meeting between Iran, Turkey and Russia will be held today afternoon in Ankara in the presence of presidents of three participating countries to follow up latest developments in Syria.”

MA/82877261