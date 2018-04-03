Iran’s defense min. departs for Moscow

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami has left Tehran for Russian capital Moscow to attend VII Moscow Conference on International security.

Brigadier General Hatami is going to the event at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu.

The Iranian defense minister is scheduled to meet and talk with defense ministers and military officials of different countries on the sidelines of the conference.

The seventh edition of Moscow Conference on International Security will be held in Russian capital on April 4-5.

According to the official website of the event, this year the Conference will be focused on the defeat of terrorists in Syria.

KI/4261879