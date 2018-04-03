Regional security versions must be prescribed by regional countries merely: MoD

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Upon his arrival in Moscow, Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said, “the prescriptions issued for the security of the region from outside the jurisdiction are not feasible due to the lack of understanding of the nature of regional crises and also inappropriateness of interests of foreign actors with the interests of regional countries.”

“We are of the opinion that security issues of the region should be formulated inside the region by the regional countries themselves rather than by extraterritorial powers,” Amir Hatami reiterated.

The real struggle of “axis of resistance” coalition with terrorism in Syria, which was accompanied by the unsparing support of Russia, led to the complete defeat of ISIL, he said, adding, “on the other hand, US-led coalition in Syria steered terrorism based on its own interests.”

Turning to Moscow Security Conference, the defense minister asserted, “views and positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be clarified in Moscow Security Conference. Moreover, bilateral meetings will be held with Russian authorities in the field of limitary cooperation particularly.”

In the same direction, regional and international cooperation will be negotiated between Iranian and Russian military officials as well.

In conclusion, Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami added, “today, bilateral relationship between Iran and Russia is in good condition and we hope that mutual cooperation will be accelerated in future properly.”

