Promoting Iran-Turkmenistan coop. in transit, energy, power essential

TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – Iran's president attended a meeting of the high-ranking delegations of Iran and Turkmenistan in Ashgabat Tue., during which he stressed importance of having friendly and brotherly ties with Turkmenistan.

Speaking at the meeting of the high-ranking delegations of Iran and Turkmenistan on Tuesday, President Rouhani congratulated Nowruz and referred to historical and cultural ties between the two nations, adding “today, we are responsible to take the best advantage of all potentials and capacities for cementing Tehran-Ashgabat relations in all fields of mutual interest.”

On cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkmenistan in different fields, especially energy, transit and transportation, Rouhani stated “beginning of the project of the third line of power transport from Iran to Turkmenistan, new cooperation in the field of oil and gas in Caspian Sea and providing loans for the development of transport between the two countries can be new steps in economic relations between the two countries.”

Stressing that Iranian road companies are ready to provide services to and carry out projects in Turkmenistan, he said “it was decided that by removing the obstacles regarding parts, we soon witness bus export from Iran to Turkmenistan.”

On the need to establish close ties between border provinces of Iran and Turkmenistan, Iran's President said “Iran and Turkmenistan have ample cultural and historical commonalities, through taking advantage of which we must further grow cooperation in various fields such as science, research and technology, communications and tourism.”

He then referred to the importance of establishing direct Tehran-Ashgabat flight, saying “reopening of new Sarakhs Bridge and cooperation for the development of railway will be effective in this regard.”

The President also welcomed cooperation of Turkmen businesspeople in various projects in Iran, adding “friendship, good neighbourliness and cementing brotherly ties with Turkmenistan are very important for Iran”.

Also in the meeting, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, in turn, expressed happiness over President Rouhani’s visit to the country during Nowruz and said “relations between Iran and Turkmenistan have always been brotherly and amicable for many years.”

“Today, Tehran-Ashgabat relations in various political, economic, trade and cultural fields are at a high level,” he continued.

On close viewpoints in many regional and international fields, especially global peace and development, Turkmenistan's president said“relations between the two countries in international organisations, such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and economic cooperation have been positive and constructive and we always appreciate Iran’s support.”

He described Caspian Sea as the sea of peace and security and added “cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan at the shores and waters of the Caspian, as well as special economic zones must further develop.”

KI/PR