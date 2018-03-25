Pres. Rouhani to visit Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan

TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan Republic, starting from Tuesday Mar. 27, at the official invitation of presidents of the two countries.

Strengthening bilateral and regional ties has been cited as the main aim behind president’s visit to the two countries of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan Republic.

Parviz Esmaeili Deputy President for Information and Media Affairs revealed the above statement and said, “President Rouhani will leave Tehran for Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan on Tuesday morning for broadening and enhancing bilateral relationship.”

Several cooperation agreements would be signed and sealed between Iran and Turkmenistan in the presence of presidents of the two countries, he said, adding, “Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Business Forum will also be held concurrently in order to review and broaden mutual trade and business relationship.”

In the same direction, President Rouhani on Wednesday will head to the historic city of Marv for visiting holy shrine of companions of the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (S), tombs of a number of several disciplines of Ahl ul-Bayt AS) and also Iranian luminaries and outstanding figures.

Esmaeili further noted that President Rouhani will leave Marv city on Wednesday afternoon for Azeri capital Baku.

After meeting with Azerbaijan Republic President Ilham Aluyev, President Rouhani will participate in a high-profile meeting between trade and economic delegations of the two countries.

In addition, several cooperation agreements will be inked between Iran and Azerbaijan in the presence of presidents of the two countries, he maintained.

Concurrent with the trip of Iranian president to Baku, Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Forum will be held on Thursday March 29 with the aim of mulling over broadening trade and economic relations between public and private sectors of the two countries. President deputy for Media Affairs concluded.

