Turkmen delegation to arrive in Iran today

TEHRAN, May 12 (MNA) – A Turkmen political-economic delegation headed by the country’s foreign minister will arrive in Iran later today to discuss ways to expand ties between Ashgabat and Tehran.

According to Turkmenistan state TV, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meradov said on Saturday before leaving Ashgabat for Tehran in the presence of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, that holding meetings and negotiations with senior Iranian officials and discussing ways to expand bilateral ties, as well as accelerating the implementation of agreements reached between the two countries during the recent Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani’s visit to the central Asian country are on the agenda of the Turkmen delegation.

During Iranian president’s two-day visit to Turkmenistan back in March, Tehran and Ashgabat signed 13 pacts to consolidate bilateral relations.

