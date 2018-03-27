Rouhani embarks on trip to Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan

TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani left Tehran for the city of Ashgabat this morning to start official visits to Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

Iran's president told reporters at the airport before leaving Tehran for Ashgabat that the visits come at the invitations of the presidents of the two countries of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in response to their previous trips to Tehran.

Rouhani said that during his trip, talking about regional and international issues as well as bilateral relations with the presidents of those two central Asian countries are on the agenda, stressing that closer relations with neighboring countries has always been of great importance to his government and that policy will continue.

Signing several memoranda of cooperation as well as holding joint conferences between Iranian businessmen on the one side and their Turkmen and Azeri counterparts on the other side to discuss the development of trade relations among them is also on the agenda.

The president said that in addition to the traditional trade relations between Iran and those two countries, there are plans for connecting the Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean to Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Rouhani will leave Turkmenistan for Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday afternoon.

KI/IRN82872126,IRN82872123