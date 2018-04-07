ME largest gas refinery output rises 21%

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Manager of 9th refinery of South Pars Gas Field Seyyed Mohammad Mehdi Hashemi said that gas production volume in this refinery (phase 12 of South Pars) increased 21 percent in the second half of the last year (from Sept. 22, 2017 to March 20, 2018) as compared to the first half of the same period.

Widespread and extensive efforts have been made in line with the development of producing and processing gas volume in South Pars Gas Field, he said, adding, “currently, we are witnessing salient achievements taken in this respect.”

He pointed to the production of 11 percent gas volume of country in the 9th refinery of South Pars Gas Field as the largest gas refinery in the Middle East and said, “statistics show that this significant refinery produces more than 16 percent of gas volume in South Pars Gas Field.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the production of over 13 billion cubic meters of gas in this refinery during the second half of the last Iranian calendar year in 1396 (from Sept. 22, 2017 to March 20, 2018) and added, “in general, gas production volume in this refinery hit 23.6 billion cubic meters over the past Iranian calendar year in 1396 (ended March 20, 2018).”

Over 19 billion and 5.5 billion cubic meters of gas has been extracted from platforms of 9th refinery and 5th nationwide gas pipeline respectively, he said, adding, “gas production volume in this refinery increased 21 percent in the second half of the last Iranian year as compared to the first half of the same period.”

Phase 12 of South Pars Gas Field with an area of about 205 square kilometers is located in south-eastern block of South Pars Gas Field and the eastern common border between Iran and Qatar, he observed.

Benefited from 600 billion cubic meter of in situ natural gas reserve, this phase accounts for about five percent of total reserves of South Pars Gas Field, Manager of 9th refinery of South Pars Gas Field Seyyed Mohammad Mehdi Hashemi concluded.

