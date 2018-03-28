‘Good decisions’ made to benefit Iran, Turkmenistan nations

TEHRAN, Mar. 28 (MNA) – Following the signing of as many as 13 MoUs between Iran and Turkmenistan, President Rouhani said good decisions were made to benefit both nations.

Speaking after the signing of 13 pacts between Tehran and Ashgabat on Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani deemed the negotiations held between the authorities of the two countries “very constructive” and “effective”, adding that beneficial decisions were made regarding economic, cultural and political cooperation.

The MoUs covered various sectors including culture and youth affairs, science, trade, industry, agriculture and exchange of electronic customs information as well as aviation on the sidelines of the meeting between Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Rouhani.

The two sides also issued a joint statement.

Rouhani said that Iran and Turkmenistan have also reached an agreement to promote energy cooperation.

He referred to the opening of Sarakhs Bridge and its role in cementing relations, adding “with the elimination of obstacles related to transportation, cooperation between the two countries will further develop, paving the way for more cooperation between the private sectors, as well.”

“We must increase the level of business and trade and in doing so, a new line for power transfer from Sarakhs to Merv will be constructed by Iranian companies,” Rouhani added.

Currently the president is in the ancient city of Merv on the second day of his state visit to Turkmenistan. While there, Rouhani is slated to visit the city’s historical and religious sites, and make a pilgrimage to the grave of the companions of the Prophet of Islam.

Rouhani also noted the agreements reached on regional and international issues, including fighting terrorism, ways of strengthening stability and security in the region, as well as some humanitarian plans regarding the current crises in the region.

For his part, President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, voiced appreciation over Rouhani’s visit, stressing his country’s resolve to further develop ties with Iran in all fields of mutual interest.

Rouhani will then depart for Azerbaijan Republic to hold high-ranking talks with officials on promotion of bilateral and regional relations.

