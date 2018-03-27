Tehran-Ashgabat sign 13 pacts, MoUs to boost bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – Iran and Turkmenistan signed 13 cooperation documents and memoranda of understanding in the presence of the presidents of the two neighboring countries in Ashgabat on Tuesday.

The inked documents were in cultural, artistic, scientific and educational fields, as well as exchange of electronic customs information, memorandum of understanding between the Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran and the Turkmenistan Standard Government Office, agriculture, cooperation between the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs of Iran and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Policy of Turkmenistan, aviation, cooperation between Institute For Political And International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, scientific cooperation between Ferdowsi University of Mashhad and Turkmen Agricultural University, scientific-educational cooperation between Ferdowsi University of Mashhad and the Turkmen National Institute of Foreign Languages.

A joint statement was issued in the capitals of the two countries.

Iranian president arrived in Ashgabat this morning and was welcomed by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow at the presidential palace of the central Asian country.

