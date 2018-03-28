Rouhani arrives in Baku amid warm reception

TEHRAN, Mar. 28 (MNA) – Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and his accompanying high-ranking delegation have arrived in the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Wed. to hold talks on various bilateral and regional issues.

The Iranian president was warmly received at Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijan’s officials, including deputy prime minister, deputy foreign minister and chief of the Protocol Service of the President.

The visit to Baku comes on the heels of President Rouhani’s two-day stay in Turkmenistan where he held intensive talks with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and signed 13 MoUs to consolidate bilateral ties.

During his visit to Baku, which came upon the official invitation of President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Rouhani will confer with his counterpart on bilateral, regional and international issues.

He is also scheduled to attend a meeting of high-ranking delegations of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and participate in the ceremony of signing of MoUs by the officials of the two countries.

Taking part at Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Cooperation Conference, and opening joint projects and plans, including a joint automobile factory and Astara railway, are also among Rouhani’s agenda.

The two sides will also sign a cooperation document on oil and gas in the Caspian Sea, which is considered as an important document in the development of economic relations between Tehran and Baku.

Rouhani is accompanied by his chief of staff, economic adviser, as well as ministers of roads and urban development, industry, and energy.

