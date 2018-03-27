Pres. Rouhani arrives in Ashgabat

TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – Iranian president arrived in Ashgabat this morning and was welcomed by Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow at the presidential palace of the central Asian country.

After the official ceremony, meeting between the two presidents of Iran and Turkmenistan and the high-ranking delegations of the two countries began.

At the meetings between the two presidents and high-ranking Iranian and Turkmen delegations, a number of cooperation memoranda are scheduled to be signed.

Private sector businessmen from Iran and Turkmenistan will meet in Ashgabat today with the aim of seeking ways to develop and consolidate economic cooperation.

Rouhani is scheduled to have a short trip to the historic city of Merv to make pilgrimage to the holy shrine of the companions of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and other holy sites on Wednesday.

He is also set to leave Turkmenistan for the Republic of Azerbaijan late on Wednesday at the official invitation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

