Iran-Turkmenistan 2nd power line to come back on stream

TEHRAN, Mar. 28 (MNA) – Energy Minister Ardekanian said Wed. that the second power transmission line from Turkmenistan to Iran will come back on stream after six months of having been out of service.

Iranian Minister of Energy, Reza Ardakanian, who traveled to Turkmenistan as part of a delegation accompanying President Rouhani, said Wed. that “following the negotiations held during today’s meeting, it was decided that the second power transmission line from Turkmenistan to Iran, which has been unfortunately without power for the last six months, to come back on stream in the coming days.”

He added that a third power transmission line from Iran to Turkmenistan will be completed soon. According to him, the line from Iran’s Mashhad to Sarakhs has been completed, but the line from Sarakhs to Merv has not been constructed yet by the Turkmen’s side.

He noted that a delegation from Turkmenistan will visit Iran next week to hold talks on the construction of the 500kW power line as the two countries' third power transmission line.

