Turkmenistan releases 283 Iranian detainees after Pres. Rouhani’s visit

TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) – Following the official visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Turkmenistan’s capital city of Ashgabat, 283 Iranian prisoners were freed by the government of Turkmenistan as the 2 sides brokered a prisoner swap deal.

“Following President Hassan Rouhani’s visit to Turkmenistan, 283 Iranian prisoners will be released by the government of Turkmenistan in accoredence with the bilateral detainees exchange agreement signed by the presidents of Iran and Turkmenistan in the latest visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Ashgabat,” said Bahram Ghasemni, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks in response to a report by journalists about the latest situation of Iranian prisoners in Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, Alireza Rashidian, the Governor General of Iranian NE Province of Razavi Khorasan announced on the same day that the prisoners have been handed to Iranian officials via the border gate of the province with Turkmenistan.

Mr. Ghasemi had recounted that 283 Iranian prisoners and a number of Turkmen detainees will be swapped on the border of Lotfabad with the presence of representatives of the two countries, as well as the representative of Iranian embassy in Ashgabat.

The foreign ministry spokesman added that two Iranian fishers who had been arrested on their boat were also among the freed detainees.

