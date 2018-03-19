Iran’s oil minister to visit Turkmenistan for energy talks

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh is scheduled to leave Tehran for Turkmenistan to hold talks on cooperation in the field of energy with Turkmen officials.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony to sign an upstream contract between National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and the Iranian Pasargad Energy Development Company for developing Iran’s Jofeir and Sepehr oilfields on Sunday, Zanganeh said that he is scheduled to leave Tehran for Ashgabat on Monday to initiate a new round of energy talks with Turkmen officials.

“We are prepared for serious talks with Turkmenistan within a diplomatic framework towards expansion of relations,” the oil minister was quoted as saying by the Oil Ministry's official website SHANA.

According to SHANA, the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) and the Iranian company Pasargad Energy Development Company (PEDC) signed a contract for the integrated development of Sepehr and Jofeir Fields with an estimated CAPEX of 2.4 billion dollars on Sunday.

MNA/SHANA