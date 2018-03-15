Iran, Georgia, Turkey, Azerbaijan Quadrilateral meeting kicks off in Baku

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – Quadripartite meeting between foreign ministers of Islamic Republic of Iran, Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan Republic started in Azeri capital Baku on Thursday.

The meeting is attended by Mohammad Javad Zarif, Mikheil Janelidze, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Elmar Mammadyarov who are the Iranian, Georgian, Turkish and Azeri foreign ministers respectively.

The Baku quadrilateral meeting is to focus on promotion of cooperation between the four countries to strengthen regional peace and security and develop economic, energy, transportation, cultural and tourism ties.

Upon arrival in Baku on Thursday morning, Zarif told reporters that the meeting is the first ever to be held between the four countries.

Iran, Turkey and Azerbaijan had already met several times and held such meetings but this is the first time that Georgia joins the three other countries, Zarif said.

