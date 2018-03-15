Giant steps necessary to promote energy, tourism, industrial coop.

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in his meeting with the foreign ministers of Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan in Azeri capital Baku on Thursday said, “the four countries of Iran, Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan have high potentials and capabilities in the fields of energy, tourism and industry.”

Effective steps should be taken in order to promote fields of cooperation in energy, tourism and industrial sectors, Zarif maintained.

Regional cooperation can guarantee peace, stability and security in the region to a great extent, he said, adding, “in this regard, the aforementioned four countries enjoy high potentials in the fields of transit, energy, tourism, industry and technology.”

Speaking on the sidelines of a quadrilateral meeting held in Azeri capital Baku, Zarif said, “Islamic Republic of Iran believes in powerful region. For this purpose, we are ready to establish bilateral, trilateral and quadrilateral cooperation with the concerned countries.”

Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia share historical, cultural and geographical commonalities, the issue of which should be taken into consideration, he maintained.

Regional cooperation between Iran, Azerbaijan Republic, Georgia and Turkey can spread peace and security in the region, the foreign minister stressed.

In conclusion, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif said, “Islamic Republic of Iran has inked separate agreements with neighboring Turkey and Georgia on abolishing visa requirements. With the coordination made in this regard, Iranians can also visit Azerbaijan Republic without any visa restriction.”

