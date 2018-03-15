Iran FM meets Azeri Pres. Ilham Aliyev in Baku

TEHRAN, Mar. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Ilham Aliyev President of Azerbaijan Republic in Baku.

Azeri capital Baku hosts a quadrilateral meeting in the presence of foreign ministers of four countries including Iran, Azerbaijan Republic, Turkey and Georgia.

Transfer of energy and transit of goods have been cited as the main aim behind this quadrilateral meeting.

Upon his arrival in baku Zarif pointed to the fair and amicable relationship between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic and said, “this is the first quadrilateral meeting which is held in the presence of foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan Republic and Georgia.”

Georgia participates in this quadrilateral meeting for the first time, he said, adding, “Iran attaches great importance to Georgia and the two countries have high potentials for broadening bilateral cooperation especially in the fields of energy and transit of goods.”

Iran's Zarif is planned to leave Baku for Astana, Kazakhstan, on March 16 to participate in a meeting to be attended by the Iranian, Turkish and Russian foreign ministers as the three peace guarantors in Syria.

MA/FNA/13961224000437