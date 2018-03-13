Zarif opens Iran-Pakistan business forum in Karachi

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Moammad Javad Zarif who is visiting Pakistan on a three day trip, arrived in Pakistani port city of Karachi on Tues. and opened a joint business forum there.

Iranian Foreign Minister Moammad Javad Zarif addressed the opening of Iran-Pakistan joint business forum on Tuesday in Pakistani port city of Karachi.

The Iranian top diplomat, who left Tehran for Islamabad on Sunday afternoon heading a 30-strong politico-economic delegation, arrived in Karachi on the second day of his visit to Pakistan on Tuesday.

Also in Karachi, Mr. Zarif paid an official visit to the Tomb of Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the late founder of Pakistan.

On the first day of his visit to Islamabad on Monday, Mr. Zarif held meetings with Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, his Pakistani counterpart Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Earlier on Sunday, former Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan told the Iranian media that Zarif’s visit to Islamabad will have an important role in opening up a new chapter on the two countries’ sustainable relations and clear up certain misunderstandings on regional and global issues.

Zarif’s visit to Pakistan will greatly contribute to building trust and expanding bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad, she said.

“Although the visit of the Iranian foreign minister will have a remarkable impact on expansion of trade and economic ties, in my opinion the visit will mostly focus on evaluating the current state of the region and clearing up misunderstandings on regional and global issues,” she stressed.

