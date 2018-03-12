Zarif, Pakistani PM agree to follow up peace pipeline

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif and Pakistani PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi agreed during a Monday meeting in Islamabad to investigate the problems ahead regarding the peace pipeline of gas.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is visiting Pakistani capital city of Islamabad, met with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistani Prime Minister on Monday on the first day of his visit to Islamabad.

During this meeting, the Iranian diplomat offered gratitude to Pakistan for undertaking stances against the anti-Iran resolution proposed at the United Nations Security Council. He underlined that the bilateral relations between the two brotherly and friendly countries of Iran and Pakistan should further develop.

The two sides had a thorough discussion over the gas pipeline of peace and they agreed to task the oil ministers of the two countries with holing technical meetings.

The volume of bilateral trade, strengthening banking relations, handling border problems, increasing multilateral regional and international efforts, and increasing the number of meetings between the officials of the two countries were among the other issues the two sides exchanged views on.

