Iran, Pakistan vow to expand cultural relations

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – Shahaboddin Darabi, the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad, met with Irfan Siddiqui, Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister, on Tuesday, and they called for expansion of cultural ties.

Shahaboddin Darabi, the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad, thanked the government of Pakistan for promoting Iranian language and culture in Pakistan especially in the fields of art and calligraphy.

The Iranian official met with Irfan Siddiqui, Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Division with the status of Federal Minister, on Tuesday in Islamabad.

He also invited Mr. Siddiqui to travel to Tehran in order to sign memoranda of understanding to expand cultural and art cooperation.

The Pakistani official, in this meeting, for his part, referred to cultural, historic, and lingual commonalities of Iran and Pakistan and asserted that art and culture can play an important role in strengthening bilateral ties.

“More serious measures should be undertaken to introduce the poets of Iran and Pakistan in these two countries to get the people of Iran and Pakistan closer,” reiterated Mr. Siddiqui.

While the two sides underlined that cultural cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad should be increased, they also examined the ways to bolster and develop the ties.

