Iran, Pakistan posed to heighten security coop.

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal vowed to level up security and border cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the historical ties and cultural commonalities between Iran and Pakistan, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal vowed to level up the bilateral relations.

The tow officials met on Monday on the first day of Mr. Zarif’s three-day visit to Islamabad.

Next in their meeting, Mr. Zarif and Mr. Iqbal discussed security issues and the concerns related to shared borders. The two sides agreed to increase the bilateral activities of security committees of the two countries.

The Iranian top diplomat and the Pakistani interior minister then touched upon consulate cooperation and agreed to increase relations in this area.

Prior to meeting with the Pakistani interior minister, Mr. Zarif met with his Pakistani counterpart Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif and the Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Mr. Zarif, who is heading a 30-strong politico-economic delegation, left Tehran for Islamabad on Sunday afternoon.

During his three day stay he will hold talks with senior Pakistani officials, including his president, parliament speaker, and the Chief of Army Staff.

Earlier on Sunday, former Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan told the Iranian media that Zarif’s visit to Islamabad will have an important role in opening up a new chapter on the two countries’ sustainable relations and clear up certain misunderstandings on regional and global issues.

Zarif’s visit to Pakistan will greatly contribute to building trust and expanding bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad, she said.

“Although the visit of the Iranian foreign minister will have a remarkable impact on expansion of trade and economic ties, in my opinion the visit will mostly focus on evaluating the current state of the region and clearing up misunderstandings on regional and global issues,” she stressed.

