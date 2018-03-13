Iran FM meets with Iranians living in Pakistan

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – On an official visit to Pakistan, Mohammad Javad Zarif held a meeting with Iranians living in Pakistan ahead of beginning of new year during which he hailed the bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a meeting with Iranians living in Pakistan in Islamabad before the beginning of the new year on Monday evening, during which he said that Iran was the first country that recognized Pakistan’s independence, adding that during the all these 70 years of bilateral relations, the two countries have stood alongside each other.

Later in his speech, Zarif said “over the past two years, we have witnessed a dramatic increase in bilateral relations in the fields of political as well as military-security relations, particularly in the economic field,” adding that the visit made by the Pakistani army commander to Tehran as well as the exchange of visits by the two countries’ high-ranking officials indicate the close relations between military officials.”

The foreign minister went on to add that having good relations with neighbors is the current Iranian government’s priority in line with the principles of the Resistance Economy.

Referring to the Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s emphasis on having good relations with Pakistan, Zarif said “according to the Leader, our relationship with Pakistan is far more than relations with a friend or neighboring country, and indeed we are always feeling close to the people of Pakistan.”

The foreign minister concluded his remarks by saying that Iran-Pakistan relations can be a model for Iran's relations with other countries.

Mohamad Javad Zarif, who is heading a 30-strong politico-economic delegation, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday evening for a three-day official visit to the neighboring country.

