FM Spox says Zarif to leave Tehran for Africa, S America

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – According to Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iranian FM Zarif will leave Tehran for a multi-stop tour of Senegal, Namibia, Brazil, and Uruguay on Sun. evening.

“Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave Tehran for some African and South American destinations on Sunday evening at the head of a high-ranking politico-economic delegation,” said Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Saturday afternoon.

“In this tour, Mr. Zarif will stop at Senegal, Namibia, Brazil, and Uruguay to meet with senior political, economic, and parliamentary officials of these countries and exchange views with them,” recounted the Iranian diplomat.

“In addition to delivering addresses and speeches at some of bilateral meetings on economy and trade in these countries, Dr. Zarif will also address some think-tank and institutes in those countries,” added Mr. Ghasemi.

He added that the diplomatic chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran is accompanied by a host of entrepreneurs and private-owned and state-owned companies in areas of trade, economy, finance, and technology.

