Zarif holds talks with Pakistani security adviser

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with National Security Adviser of Pakistan, Nasir Khan Janjua, on Tuesday in Islamabad.

The talks with the National Security Adviser of Pakistan came following Zarif’s several other meetings with Pakistani prime minister, foreign minister, parliament speaker, and interior minister during his three-day visit to Pakistan that kicked off on Sunday.

During the meeting with Nasir Khan Janjua, Zarif voiced Iran’s readiness to further expand relations and cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

The Pakistani official, for his part, highlighted the good relations between the two countries, adding “what is of significance for the two countries’ bilateral ties is that Iran and Pakistan stand together to manage various issues.”

The two sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation on border security, holding a security and consular commission’s meeting, as well as making full use of potentials and capacities of Gwadar and Chabahar ports for further economic cooperation.

The two officials also discussed ways to boost banking cooperation and exploiting gas pipelines, multilateral cooperation, regional issues, as well as fight against terrorism, particularly ISIL.

