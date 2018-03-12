Iran, Pakistan determined to boost border security

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, who is visiting Pakistani capital city of Islamabad, and his Pakistani counterpart vowed to expand border cooperation during a meeting on Monday.

“Iran and Pakistan as two neighboring and friendly countries which share borders are required to strongly cooperate to secure their borders and prevent terrorists’ operations,” said Mohammad Javad Zarif Iranian Foreign Minister on Monday.

The Iranian diplomat, who is visiting Pakistani capital city of Islamabad for a three day stay, made the remarks on Monday while meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Pakistani top diplomat, for his part, stressed the expansion of political and economic cooperation.

“We are ready to broaden cooperation in different areas of politics and economy and we are after stabilizing the shared borders of Iran and Pakistan,” highlighted Mr. Asif.

