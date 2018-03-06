Zarif: EU should compel US to abide by JCPOA

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Following a meeting with French counterpart in Tehran on Monday, Iran’s foreign minister tweeted that he had asked the Europeans to compel US to abide by JCPOA.

Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his latest tweet “in meeting today, told [French] FM: EU should compel US to abide by JCPOA rather than trying to appease it by repeating its extraneous demands. To defend the nuclear agreement, mere words are not sufficient. Especially since the US is an obstacle to EU’s own adherence to JCPOA.”

Zarif had also tweeted before “US & Europeans should stop pouring hundreds of billions of dollars of weapons into our region instead of questioning Iran's missiles. Not restricted by UNSC, but necessary to deter repeat of our people’s suffering when Saddam—with western support—showered us with missiles.”

Iran’s foreign minister added “Iran offered political solutions for Syria and Yemen from the outset, and has always been ready to work for peace in the region, but with serious partners sharing the same objective and not engaged in appeasement gimmicks."

The French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived in Tehran early on Sunday March 5, 2018 met with Iran’s SNSC Secretary Ali Shamkhani and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Jean-Yves Le Drian had postponed his trip to Tehran, which had been planned for January 5, 2018.

