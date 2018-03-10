Europe not to endanger JCPOA

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – An senior economic advisor to the Netherlands Embassy in Tehran says that the nuclear deal with Iran will never be endangered by Europe as the Europeans have invested heavily in Iran.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting between Iranian Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mehdi Karbasian and ambassadors of some European countries in Tehran, Taco Westerhuis told Iranian media that Europe has invested a lot in Iran, so it will not be the side who will endanger the nuclear deal with Iran known as the JCPOA.

Westerhuis said that Iran is highly likely to be successful in attracting foreign investment.

The Dutch economic adviser added that it is clear that there are many opportunities for investment in Iran, but the investors are looking for the best one.

He noted that the political situation can affect investment decisions.

Ambassadors of 15 European countries met with Iranian Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mehdi Karbasian in Tehran on Wednesday in order to become familiar with certain investment opportunities in the Iranian mining sector.

