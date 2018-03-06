Iranians against US bullying tactics

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Referring to French foreign minister's yesterday visit to Iran, the top senior adviser to Iran’s Leader Ali Akbar Velayati said that Iran will never accept US bullying policy regarding its missile program.

Ali Akbar Velayeti made the remarks a day after French Foreign Minister paid a visit to Tehran and met with Iran’s SNSC Secretary Ali Shamkhani and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Before arriving in Tehran the French foreign minister had promised to have tough talk on Iran’s missile program with Iranian officials, but faced harsh criticism on behalf of Iranians including Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Velayati said on Tuesday “the French foreign minister visited Tehran at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart. Iranian officials must have transferred the Islamic Republic of Iran’s viewpoints to him and he must have realized that he would not achieve anything against Iranians’ interests.”

He made it clear “though the Americans seek to impose restrictions on Iran defense missile program, the Iranian nation and government will never give in to its bullying tactics.”

Declaring his trip to Iraq a success, the Leader’s top adviser said “all the Iraqi officials I met on the trip thanked the Islamic Republic for Iran’s for its help and requested the continuation of it, meanwhile, I promised the Iranian government and nation will continue to help [the Iraqis].”

