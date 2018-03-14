Tillerson makes first foreign min. fired by tweet

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Iranian ambassador to London, Hamid Baeidinejad, reacted to the news of the firing of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, calling him the first foreign minister to be dismissed by a tweet.

“Rex Tillerson has gained the title of the first foreign minister to be fired through a tweet,” Iranian ambassador to London, Hamid Baeidinejad, said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“He [Tillerson] found out about his firing with no prior notice while he was in Africa,” the Iranian envoy added.

“The US will be without a Secretary of State until the Senate gives consent,” Baeidinejad said, noting the upcoming critical issues upon which the US will have to decide, such as the Iran nuclear deal, the start of negotiations with North Korea, and the trade war with the European Union.

Donald Trump sacked Rex Tillerson as his Secretary of State on Tuesday, ending a tumultuous tenure as America's top diplomat that was marked by a series of public disagreements with his boss.

State Department spokesman Steve Goldstein said Tillerson had no plans to leave. He "did not speak to the president this morning and is unaware of the reason" for his firing, the spokesman added.

Trump and Tillerson had a particular policy disagreement over Iran, especially the Iran nuclear deal. While Trump has been highly critical of the deal and has threatened to withdraw from it, Tillerson had argued that the US should remain committed to the deal like the European side. Tillerson’s successor, Mike Pompeo, has been critical of the Iran deal.

