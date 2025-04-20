Training helicopter crashes near Qazvin Airport (+VIDEO)

A training helicopter crashed around 9:00 AM Iran time in an agricultural field adjacent to Qazvin Airport, according to the CEO of Qazvin Fire Department.

As a result of the crash, both the pilot and co-pilot sustained injuries.

A medical source reported that the injured individuals—a man and a woman—were rescued and transferred to the hospital for treatment.

The victims suffered multiple injuries and are currently under medical care.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the relevant authorities.

MP/