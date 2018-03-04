Rouhani, French counterpart discuss regional issue on phone

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Élysée Palace announced that French President Emmanuel Macron called his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Sunday to exchange views on Syrian crisis.

During a phone conversation on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron called on his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani to put the "necessary pressure" on the Syrian government to halt what the French president claimed as "indiscriminate" attacks on civilians in the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta, according to an announcement made by Élysée Palace.

During the telephone call between the two leaders, Macron underscored the "particular responsibility for Iran, because of its ties to” Syrian government, “regarding the implementation of the humanitarian truce" sought by the UN, Macron’s office said.

This is while, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian' will arrive in Iran within hours.

According to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), no civilian has exited from Eastern Ghouta till now as the terrorist organizations prevented the civilians from leaving and targeted the corridor with shells and bullets.

Ambulances and public transportation buses are still waiting at the camp near the safe corridor, and they are prepared for transporting civilians who want to leave the Ghouta to the temporary housing shelter in al-Duwair in Damascus Countryside, SANA added

