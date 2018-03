TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with visiting French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Monday in Tehran and the two discussed bilateral relations.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian who is currently visiting Tehran met with his Iranian counterpart Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday at the central building of Iranian ministry of foreign affairs.

Prior to meeting with Foreign Minister Zarif, Mr. Le Drian who arrived early on Monday in Tehran, met with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani.

