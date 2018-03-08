Iran to protest US violations of nuclear deal next week

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Iran will raise the issue on US violations of the nuclear deal at next week’s meeting on the agreement in Vienna, Iranian ambassador to UK told Kyodo News on Wednesday.

In an interview with Kyodo News in London, Iranian Ambassador to UK Hamid Baeidinejad said that the US is “regularly violating the nuclear deal and this is a source of concern for Iran.” He added that Iran would raise the issue in the Austrian capital Vienna, where deputy foreign ministers of Iran and the 5+1 group of countries -- Russia, China, Germany, France, Britain and the United States – will meet to review the implementation of the JCPOA and address concerns.

The meeting is scheduled for March 16.

While the US and some EU countries such as France have tried to tie their concerns over Iran’s missile program into the course of the implementation of the JCPOA, Baeidinejad stressed that “all we have agreed is that nuclear deal has no link to the other issues.”

The Iranian envoy then noted the meeting of European powers with American officials in Berlin a day before the Vienna gathering, adding “the agenda of the Berlin meeting is not to prepare for another negotiation over Iran's missile or regional issues. We have been assured that Britain's position in the Berlin meeting will be to convince the US to keep adhering to the deal.”

He went on to add, "Britain has declared to us that they will have a very frank dialogue with US and they will expect Trump's administration to adhere to its commitment in nuclear deal.”

