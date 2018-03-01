Zarif invites Croatia to jointly invest in Iran’s border countries

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković on Thursday in Zagreb, calling for further expansion of bilateral ties in all feilds.

During the meeting, Zarif noted that the two countries are currently cooperating in halal tourism, energy, agriculture, food industries, advanced technologies, and banking transactions.

He also called on Croatia to join Iran in investing and implementing joint projects in the Islamic Republic's neighboring countries.

Zarif further highlighted the need to boost cooperation between Tehran and Zagreb in regional and international organizations and communities, as well as within the framework of the European Union.

The Croatian prime minister, for his part, deemed the current level of relations between the two countries satisfactory, adding “certain effective measures have been taken in the past few years to expand economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.”

He also hailed Iran for its positive and constructive role in the Middle East, and deemed the Islamic Republic an influential country making efforts for further stability and security across the region.

The Iranian foreign minister and his accompanying delegation are in Croatia as the third leg of his Eastern European tour following his earlier visits to Serbia and Bulgaria.

Zarif will wrap up his tour with a visit to Bosnia.

