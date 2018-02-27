Iranian Film Week in Bosnia to display 5 films

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s Hozeh Honari Cinema Organization will display 5 Iranian films in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 5 films of Hozeh Honari Cinema Organization include ‘Muhammad: the Messenger of God (PBUH);’ ‘A Cube of Sugar;’ ‘As Simple As That;’ ‘Days of Life;’ and ‘the Season of Narges.’

Iranian Film Week is held through the coordinating efforts of Iranian embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Iranian Film Week started with ‘Muhammad: the Messenger of God (PBUH)’ directed by Majid Majidi yesterday and four other films will be displayed during the 5 remaining days of the week.

Iranian Film Week is one of the most crowded cultural events carried out through the coordinating efforts of the Iranian embassies and in addition to the city of Sarajevo, several other cities across Bosnia and Herzegovina will host Iranian films in coordination with that country’s cultural centers in the coming years.

