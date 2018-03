TEHRAN, Mar. 02 (MNA) – On the last leg of 4-nation tour which began on Monday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif met and talked with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations Mirko Sarovic in Sarajevo on Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of expanding economic and trade relations, creating facilities and removing barriers on the way of bilateral relations.

After the meeting the two ministers attended a joint conference on trade relations in Sarajevo attended by two sides’ businessmen and entrepreneurs.

