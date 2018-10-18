Iran, Bosnia cement friendship by planting tree

According to mayor of the historical district of Sarajevo, the project for planting friendship trees with friendly countries started in 2002, and 178 samplings have been planted by foreign ambassadors at Sarajevo’s diplomatic park ever since.

we hope that the planted tree will always be a sign of friendship between Islamic Republic of Iran and Bosnia and Herzegovina, he added.

He went on to say that planting friendship tree in the park indicates the significance that Sarajevo attaches to establishing amicable relations with other countries.

The Iranian ambassador to Sarajevo Mahmoud Heidari, for his part, voiced hope that the roots of friendship between Iran and Bosnia would continue to grow stronger.

He pointed to the meeting of newly-appointed ambassador of Bosnia to Iran with President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday, and added, “as reiterated by the Iranian President, Iran attaches great importance to its relation with Bosnia and Herzegovina.”

Back in November 2015, mayors of Tehran and Sarajevo had inked a twin-city agreement and the planting of the tree of friendship is considered a sign of promoting amicable ties between these two cities.

MA/IRN8307010