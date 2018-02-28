IRGC unveils ‘Azarakhsh’ anti-armored missile

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – IRGC has unveiled on Wednesday a new domestically-manufactured anti-armored missile called ‘Azarakhsh’ (‘Lightning’), as well as a number of other recent IRGC ground forces’ achievements.

The unveiling ceremony was held on the sidelines of the inauguration of three aviation centers, including a helicopter research center and a center for specialized helicopter overhaul, in the presence of IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari and other Armed Forces' commanders.

The ‘Azarakhsh’ anti-armored missile can be installed on two-blade ‘Cobra’ attack helicopters. The missile weighs 70kg and is 3096mm long, with a diameter of 127mm, and a 10km range at a maximum speed of 550m/s.

‘Azarakhsh’ locks on targets at a maximum distance of 6km. It comes equipped with a thermal explorer and is used in low-altitude air operations and against ground targets.

Other IRGC achievements unveiled during the Wed. ceremony include the equipment of IRGC's Mil Mi-17 helicopters with night-vision systems.

