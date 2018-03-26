Air Force chief pilots overhauled F-5 fighter

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – Commander of the Iranian Air Force has piloted the recently overhauled Northrop F-5 in a final flight test at Vahdati Airbase in Dezful, Khuzestan Province.

Brigadier General Hassan Shahsafi, Commander of the Iranian Air Force, piloted a Northrop F-5 supersonic light fighter over an aviation exhibition at Vahdati Airbase in Dezful, Khuzestan Province on Sunday.

The F-5 fighter was recently overhauled by Iranian technical experts.

Brig. Gen. Shahsafai performed a series of moves with the fighter, including flying at low altitude, aerobatic maneuvers, and touch-and-go landing which involves landing on a runway and taking off again without coming to a full stop.

In compliance with the approved guidelines, commanders of Iranian forces have been barred from performing operational or training flights. However, Brig. Gen. Shahsafai flew the overhauled fighter voluntarily after obtaining permission from Army Commander-in-Chief Brig. Gen. Mousavi.

The Iranian Air Force in recent years has shown remarkable capability in building parts and equipment and overhauling different types of planes and helicopters in a bid to promote resistance economy and cut down on expenses.

Back in Feb., three grounded jet trainers and fighter jets including an F-14 and an F-7 fighter aircraft, as well as a PC7 Turbo Trainer were overhauled at Shahid Babaei Airbase in Isfahan.

