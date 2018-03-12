Suicide bombers stopped by IRGC in E Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – A suicide vehicle bomber with two terrorists inside was stopped by Iranian forces on Monday according to the Public Relations Department of the Quds HQ of IRGC's Ground Forces.

According to a communique issued on Monday by the Public Relations Department of the Quds HQ of IRGC's Ground Forces a suicide vehicle bomber with two terrorists inside was destroyed while moving towards a border station of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Saravan of Sistan and Balouchestan Province of Iran.

One of the terrorists who was wearing an explosive belt got off the vehicle prior to destruction of it and moved toward the station and detonated the belt and killed himself.

Two IRGC personnel of the station has also been wounded during the foiled attack, says the same source.

