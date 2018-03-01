پارسی
Army unveils new defense achievements
ISFAHAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – The Army unveiled its new domestically-manufactured defense and military achievements during a Wed. ceremony in Isfahan attended by Commander of Iran's Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari.
By: Abbas Poustindooz
2018-03-01 13:04
Defense Power
Domestic Production
Iran Army
Iran's Armed Forces