Iran missile talks conditioned on US, Europe destroying arsenals

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Iran’s Armed Forces Spokesman says that Iran will not negotiate over its missile defense system unless the United States and the European countries destroy all their nuclear weapons.

Referring to US and some European countries’ attempts to call into question Iran’s missile program, Brigadier General Masoud Jazayeri said "the Americans are disappointingly talking about Iran's missile capabilities, but their wishes will never come true.”

He added "if our country's defense capabilities had been affected by some political negotiations and diplomacy, we would not have been in the position we are today.”

Brigadier General Jazayeri set a condition for negotiating Iran's missiles, saying “if the US and European countries destroy all nuclear weapons, Iran will start discussing its missile programs.”

He noted that the US failures will reduce if it leaves the West Asia region.

The Armed Forces Spokesman also referred to Israeli occupation, saying “for the Islamic Republic of Iran, Israel is considered illegitimate and occupier of the Palestinian territory and the Holy Quds,” adding Israel is going towards total destruction.

