Iranian Army unveils four new achievements

The four achievements were unveiled during the first Martyr Namjoo national innovation festival in Tehran on Monday morning.

‘Hodhod 4’ quadcopter, which is a 20-kg vertical drone has the capability of flying 100 kilometer for four hours and carring consignments, has been manufactured by the Iranian Army’s Vali Asr drone manufacturing unit in cooperation with knowledge-based companies.

The control and command system with the capability of audio, video and data communication between operational units using an encrypted software can be installed on all devices that use a computer system.

The new fireproof ammo box can secure ammunition at temperatures as high as 1200 c for three hours. The box is also resistent to waterproof and shock-proof.

The simulated N45 155mm barrel which was also unveiled today is coated with nickel phosphorus that reduces the decay process inside the barrel and increases the lifespan of the barrel by 40%. The layer also reduces the frictional force between the barrel and the artillery round about 6 times and increases the initial velocity of the artillery round.

KI/IRN82999596