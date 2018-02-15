'Iran will not allow anyone to undermine its defensive capability'

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi strongly slammed recent remarks of French President Emmanuel Macron saying, “Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow other countries which are trying to undermine its defensive and deterrent power in international level.”

He emphasized, “Islamic Republic of Iran is seeking to strengthen and consolidate peace and security of neighboring countries in the Middle East region in particular.”

In this regard, Iran will spare no effort to spread peace and security in the region by all its means, he said, adding, “nowadays, regional countries are grappling with insecurity and instability in a way that Iran is ready to make use of its power in line with fighting against terrorism which has jeopardized stability of regional countries to a great extent.”

Recent measures taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in fighting against ISIL and Takfiri terrorist groups were at the request of some regional governments and with the cooperation of other nations of the region, Ghasemi reiterated.

With due observance to the said issue, peaceful measures taken by Iran in the region are not run contrary to the international criteria, rather, the country [Iran] has taken decisive measures to create stability in the region and maintain territorial integrity of regional governments which have been threatened seriously by terrorist groups such as ISIL, the spokesman highlighted.

Moreover, Iran’s decisive measures have been taken for spread of peace and security in other parts of world such as France, he said, adding, “undoubtedly, these countries should praise measures taken by Iran in the international level.”

Recent remarks stated by French President Macron are based on a kind of prejudice and unrealistic view towards the regional developments, so that adoption of such unrealistic approach will not help improve current situation both in the region and world, he reiterated.

With its logical and realistic approach in the current situation of Europe, Islamic Republic of Iran expects European Union especially France to take more wisely step towards spreading peace and security in the international level, Ghasemi observed.

Iran’s missile capabilities lie within the framework of its military doctrine which is based on defensive and deterrent policies but selling more sophisticated and advanced weapons by the United States and some European countries to some specific countries in the region is seriously threatening global peace and security.

Ghasemi stated, “Islamic Republic of Iran has been the initiator of establishing security arrangements in cooperation with regional countries in the Persian Gulf with the aim of securing stability and security within the framework of cooperation of regional countries.”

