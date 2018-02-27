‘Life without Life’ goes to Danish Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Iranian drama ‘Life without Life’ written and directed by Kaveh Moeinfar has made it into the main competition section of 2nd Annual Copenhagen Film Festival in Denmark.

‘Life without Life’ narrates the story of Ardeshir, who suffers from lung cancer and has only six months to live, and Satyar (Ardeshir's son), who is a musician and collects his father's money from debtors in an unusual way.

Kaveh Moeinfar, who has written and directed the film, has based ‘Life without Life’ on a personal experience:

“10 years ago, my father was diagnosed with cancer and six months later he passed away. Since when I’ve always been preoccupied with the question, how did he live? Or how should have he lived? In 'Life without Life' I wanted to invite the audience, no matter where they’re from, to this simple point: Life has no rewind button. If some day we were informed that we haven’t got much time, we shouldn’t feel as if for all these years, we’ve been alive but we weren’t living.”

The Annual Copenhagen Film Festival is an international independent film festival held in Copenhagen, Denmark. According to the festival’s website, the event aspires to promote, recognize and support independent filmmakers throughout the world.

The second edition of the event will be held on 3rd and 4th of March, 2018.

