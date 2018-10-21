‘Life without Life’ to vie at Duhok Intl. Filmfest.

‘Life without Life’ narrates the story of Ardeshir who suffers from lung cancer and has only six months to live. Satyar (Ardeshir's son) is a musician and collects his father's money from debtors in an unusual way.

The 6th edition of the event is scheduled for October 20-27 in which different films from all across the world will compete in different genres.

Kaveh Moeinfar, who has written and directed the film, has based ‘Life without Life’ on a personal experience:

“10 years ago, my father was diagnosed with cancer and six months later he passed away. Since then I’ve always been preoccupied with the question, how did he live? Or how should he have lived? In 'Life without Life' I wanted to invite the audience, no matter where they’re from, to this simple point: Life has no rewind button. If some day we were informed that we don't have much time, we shouldn’t feel as if for all these years, we’ve been alive but we weren’t living.”

